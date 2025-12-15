301.765 Kg Eq CO2/Kwc, Risen Energy's HJT Achieved A New Carbon Footprint Certification

MENAFN - GetNews) Risen Energy's Hyper-ion series HJT modules have achieved a new breakthrough in France's carbon footprint certification, with a certified value of 301.765 kg eq CO2/kWc - nearly 19% lower than conventional modules-setting a new benchmark for low-carbon manufacturing in the PV industry.







In today's climate-conscious market, especially in regions like the European Union, this certification is increasingly a prerequisite for public procurement, grid access, and consumer trust. It not only confirms that Risen Energy's HJT modules comply with France's stringent environmental regulations but also grants them eligibility for sale and grid connection in the French market-serving as a critical gateway for Risen Energy's further expansion into Europe's premium solar markets.

HJT technology demonstrates systemic advantages over traditional PV technologies across multiple dimensions:

l Its low-temperature manufacturing process operates below 200°C, significantly reducing energy consumption and associated carbon emissions during production.

l The symmetrical cell structure and streamlined fabrication flow require only 5 main process steps, eliminating complex operations such as laser scribing or high-temperature doping. This enhances yield rates and facilitates compatibility with ultra-thin wafers, opening greater potential for future material savings and cost reduction.

l HJT cells exhibit virtually no light-induced degradation (LID) or potential-induced degradation (PID), ensuring superior long-term reliability.

Leveraging core technologies such as low-temperature processing, thinner wafer, and 0BB cell technology, Risen Energy's HJT modules achieve systematic carbon reduction across material usage, energy consumption, and efficiency enhancement. The modules deliver outstanding performance features, including 740W+ high power output, a low temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C, and >90% bifacial factor, ensuring superior energy yield in high-temperature and high-irradiance environments-fully meeting European market demands for both low-carbon and high-efficiency products.

France maintains some of the world's strictest regulations on PV product carbon footprints, and certification is a mandatory prerequisite for bidding and sales in the French market. Risen Energy's HJT modules not only meet this stringent requirement but also demonstrate the company's leadership in green manufacturing through their industry-leading carbon intensity.

Risen Energy will continue to advance its green manufacturing system-accelerating the development of zero-carbon factories, optimizing resource efficiency across the value chain, and deepening collaboration with low-carbon suppliers-while driving cutting-edge innovation in HJT. By integrating sustainability into every stage of production, Risen Energy is not only reducing the carbon footprint of its high-performance modules but also reinforcing its global leadership in next-generation, low-carbon photovoltaic solutions.

