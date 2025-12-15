Small But Real Chance For Ceasefire In Ukraine Merz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We now have a chance for a genuine peace process. It is still small, but it is real," Merz said.

He noted that partners had been working tirelessly for weeks to achieve a ceasefire. Now, when everyone knows the price of war, it is time to talk about the price of peace. According to the politician, this includes security guarantees, the territorial issue, and an effective mechanism to ensure the ceasefire.

Merz stressed that without the involvement of the United States it would have been impossible to achieve positive momentum and particularly highlighted the role of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Merz said they represent the United States at the meeting of leaders of several European states and institutions, as well as NATO, taking place in Berlin on Monday evening.

Russia is playing for time by putting forward maximalist demands and continuing its brutal war, Merz said. Meanwhile, allies are pursuing five goals that have been agreed among Europeans, Ukrainians, and Americans.

First, partners together with Ukraine are seeking a ceasefire that ensures Ukraine's sovereignty.

Second, this ceasefire must be underpinned by substantial legal and material guarantees from the Americans and Europeans. Merz called it a major step forward that the United States has presented such proposals and stressed that "the mistakes of Minsk will not be repeated."

Third, Europeans, Ukrainians, and Americans are working on the ceasefire together. This level of understanding is also an achievement.

Fourth, security guarantees for Ukraine must not weaken the unity and strength of Europe and NATO.

Fifth, the ceasefire must ensure Ukraine's European perspective as well as its recovery and development.

The territorial issue remains key, the chancellor said, reiterating that only the Ukrainian people and their president can provide the answer to it.

"We simultaneously want to push Moscow to stop playing for time. That is why Europeans will step up pressure on Moscow," the chancellor said.

He explained that this refers to using Russia's frozen assets to arm Ukraine, which would become "a significant additional security guarantee." These assets are currently immobilized on a long-term basis, and EU leaders will try to find a political solution on their use on Thursday.

Asked whether a ceasefire could be achieved by Christmas, Merz said this depends exclusively on Russia. He urged the Russian side to stop its terror against Ukraine's civilian population at least during the holidays, which could later lead to the start of negotiations on achieving a genuine ceasefire.