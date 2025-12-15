Kumar Biswajit Debnath
- Chancellor's Research Fellow, School of Architecture, University of Technology Sydney
As an architect and building physicist, I pioneer Bio-Intelligent Building Systems-an interdisciplinary approach that harnesses living materials, AI-driven design, biotechnology, vernacular design practices, and building physics to engineer passive, self-regulating structures for extreme climates, from arid deserts and polar outposts to space habitats. I integrate biomimetics, bioclimatic strategies, and time-tested vernacular techniques-drawing on nature's playbook, from the Saguaro cactus's water-storage ribs to the Namib Desert beetle's moisture-harvesting shell-to create adaptive architectures that both cushion against and help mitigate climate change. With deep expertise in mycelium-based composite material bio-fabrication and characterisation, AI-driven design and fabrication, and building systems instrumentation, prototyping, testing, and simulation, I advance active and passive cooling/heating, natural ventilation, and daylight optimisation, pushing the frontiers of sustainable, circular, net-zero building technologies.Experience
- 2024–present Chancellor's Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney (UTS) 2021–2024 Research Associate in Passive Building Design, Newcastle University 2018–2021 Research Associate in Sustainable Building Design, Heriot-Watt University
- 2019 Cardiff University, PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering 2014 Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Master of Architecture (M.) 2012 Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Bachelor of Architecture (B.)
- 2025 The role of surface interventions in bio-welding mycelium-based composites, 1016/j.2025.e01326 2024 Remote work might unlock Solar PV's potential for cracking the 'Duck Curve', 1016/j.2024.123378 2024 Although feasible, falling renewables costs might not benefit Bangladesh's energy sector's decarbonisation: Is this another 'debt-fossil fuel production trap'?, 1016/j.2024.101416 2024 A mixed-methods approach for evaluating the influence of residential practices for thermal comfort on electricity consumption in Auroville, India., 10.3390/electricity5010007 2023 Climate change, extreme heat, and South Asian megacities: Impact of heat stress on inhabitants and their productivity, 10.1115/1.4064021 2022 Why is Bangladesh's electricity generation heading towards a GHG emissions-intensive future?, 10.1080/17583004.2022.2068454 2021 Rural cooling needs assessment towards designing community cooling hubs: Case studies from Maharashtra, India, 10.3390/su13105595 2020 Understanding residential occupant cooling behaviour through electricity consumption in warm-humid climate, 10.3390/buildings10040078 2020 Modelling community electricity demand for UK and India, 1016/j.2020.102054 2018 Corruption significantly increases the cost of power plants in developing contexts, 10.3389/fenrg.2018.00008 2018 Forecasting methods of energy planning models, 1016/j.2018.02.002 2018 Challenges and gaps for energy planning models in the developing-world context, 10.1038/s41560-018-0095-2
- 2023 Data-driven bio-fabricated carbon-negative building skin for passive cooling (BioCOOL) Role: Chief Investigator (CI) Funding Source: University of Technology Sydney
- Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA) Associate Member, Institute of Architects, Bangladesh (IAB), Bangladesh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment