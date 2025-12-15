Kumar Biswajit Debnath

Chancellor's Research Fellow, School of Architecture, University of Technology Sydney

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

As an architect and building physicist, I pioneer Bio-Intelligent Building Systems-an interdisciplinary approach that harnesses living materials, AI-driven design, biotechnology, vernacular design practices, and building physics to engineer passive, self-regulating structures for extreme climates, from arid deserts and polar outposts to space habitats. I integrate biomimetics, bioclimatic strategies, and time-tested vernacular techniques-drawing on nature's playbook, from the Saguaro cactus's water-storage ribs to the Namib Desert beetle's moisture-harvesting shell-to create adaptive architectures that both cushion against and help mitigate climate change. With deep expertise in mycelium-based composite material bio-fabrication and characterisation, AI-driven design and fabrication, and building systems instrumentation, prototyping, testing, and simulation, I advance active and passive cooling/heating, natural ventilation, and daylight optimisation, pushing the frontiers of sustainable, circular, net-zero building technologies.



2024–present Chancellor's Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney (UTS)

2021–2024 Research Associate in Passive Building Design, Newcastle University 2018–2021 Research Associate in Sustainable Building Design, Heriot-Watt University



2019 Cardiff University, PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering

2014 Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Master of Architecture (M.) 2012 Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Bachelor of Architecture (B.)



2025 The role of surface interventions in bio-welding mycelium-based composites, 1016/j.2025.e01326

2024 Remote work might unlock Solar PV's potential for cracking the 'Duck Curve', 1016/j.2024.123378

2024 Although feasible, falling renewables costs might not benefit Bangladesh's energy sector's decarbonisation: Is this another 'debt-fossil fuel production trap'?, 1016/j.2024.101416

2024 A mixed-methods approach for evaluating the influence of residential practices for thermal comfort on electricity consumption in Auroville, India., 10.3390/electricity5010007

2023 Climate change, extreme heat, and South Asian megacities: Impact of heat stress on inhabitants and their productivity, 10.1115/1.4064021

2022 Why is Bangladesh's electricity generation heading towards a GHG emissions-intensive future?, 10.1080/17583004.2022.2068454

2021 Rural cooling needs assessment towards designing community cooling hubs: Case studies from Maharashtra, India, 10.3390/su13105595

2020 Understanding residential occupant cooling behaviour through electricity consumption in warm-humid climate, 10.3390/buildings10040078

2020 Modelling community electricity demand for UK and India, 1016/j.2020.102054

2018 Corruption significantly increases the cost of power plants in developing contexts, 10.3389/fenrg.2018.00008

2018 Forecasting methods of energy planning models, 1016/j.2018.02.002 2018 Challenges and gaps for energy planning models in the developing-world context, 10.1038/s41560-018-0095-2

2023 Data-driven bio-fabricated carbon-negative building skin for passive cooling (BioCOOL) Role: Chief Investigator (CI) Funding Source: University of Technology Sydney



Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA) Associate Member, Institute of Architects, Bangladesh (IAB), Bangladesh

ExperienceEducationPublicationsGrants and ContractsProfessional Memberships