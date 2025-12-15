403
EU Sets 2027 Deadline to End Russian Gas Imports
(MENAFN) The European Commission and the European Parliament have reached an agreement to gradually eliminate Russian gas imports by 2027, even though some EU member countries argue that the strategy will drive up energy prices.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, officials confirmed that short-term contracts will conclude within six months, while all remaining pipeline and LNG deliveries are scheduled to cease by the close of 2027. Additionally, a prohibition on new gas transit agreements with Russia will begin on January 1, 2026, though current contracts will remain valid. Pipeline imports governed by long-term agreements must end by September 30, 2027, with a possible brief extension if storage conditions demand it. A suspension clause also permits temporary interruptions if unexpected events jeopardize energy supplies.
"This is a good day for Europe and for our independence from Russian fossil fuels. This is how we make Europe resilient,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Wednesday.
Some EU nations, notably Hungary and Slovakia, have expressed opposition to the proposal, arguing that it will increase costs and threaten energy stability. Both countries refused to endorse the plan and intend to contest it through legal channels, citing their landlocked position and dependence on pipeline gas.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that Budapest cannot accept or execute the EU decision to terminate Russian energy imports. He described the plan as impractical for Hungary and vowed to appeal it before the EU’s highest court.
