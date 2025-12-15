403
US, Australia Condemn Sydney Hanukkah Attack
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Sunday to denounce the assault at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, which claimed 15 lives, according to the State Department.
“The United States strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Hanukkah celebration hosted by Chabad-Lubavitch of Bond,” the department stated.
“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and with the Australian people as we pray for the victims and their families,” the statement added.
The announcement also lauded Australian first responders and civilians for their “heroic response,” emphasizing that “No community should have to fear publicly celebrating their faith and traditions due to the threat of extremist violence and terror.”
Authorities reported that the attack on Sunday specifically targeted a Hanukkah gathering organized by the Chabad-Lubavitch community in Bondi. Police confirmed that at least 15 individuals were killed, with 40 others hospitalized.
Law enforcement indicated that one of the attackers, aged 50, was killed on the scene, while his 24-year-old son, also involved in the assault, sustained injuries and remains hospitalized.
