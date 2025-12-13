Look: UAE Kids Become Storytellers, Exhibit Emirati Culture At RAK Event

Ras Al Khaimah is putting a fresh spin on cultural heritage this year by letting children tell the story.

The fourth edition of Ras Al Khaimah Heritage Days invites visitors to experience Emirati traditions and national identity through the eyes of school students, under the theme“Heritage Through the Eyes of Our Children.”

Recommended For You

Rather than presenting tradition as a static memory, the event showcases how young people interpret and connect with their cultural roots.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Children are not only the custodians of our heritage; they are also its storytellers. This year's event gives the public a chance to see heritage through their perspective, highlighting creativity, learning, and cultural pride," said Amal Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Director of the Corporate Communications Office at the Department of Antiquities and Museums.

A highlight of the event is the national heritage operetta competition, which brings school students together for theatrical performances inspired by Emirati traditions.

A specialised judging panel, including educational experts, theatre specialists, authors, and media professionals, evaluated performances based on adherence to traditional attire, heritage-based content, quality of direction, and level of student participation.

Out of fourteen participating schools, six advanced to the finals, performing live on stage with at least 40 students each. Each operetta was carefully timed to under 25 minutes, offering an immersive glimpse into Emirati culture and storytelling.

Beyond theatre, RAK Heritage Days offers a rich cultural experience through interactive sections on traditional crafts, folk medicine, local cuisine, and children's arts.

Muheina Ali Obaid Al Suraidi from Al Mattaf Association showcased traditional herbal medicines, explaining their preparation and uses. Visitors learned about herbs such as Harmal, used for fumigation to treat fever and protection against the evil eye; Al Yedah, which helps reduce fever; and Al Halbat, which treats inflammation, constipation, and other ailments.

Al Suraidi described how remedies were applied for everyday health issues, from headaches, coughs, and chest pain to burns, diabetes, digestive problems, and even broken bones. Some remedies were prepared with hot water and given to children and adults alike, while others involved herbal pastes applied to injuries.

She emphasised the importance of passing down this knowledge to younger generations, noting that traditional medicine continues to complement modern treatments and has helped many people recover over the years.

Art also plays a central role in the Heritage Days experience. The exhibition features heritage-inspired paintings by students recognised by the Ministry of Education, works by artist Hamid Liwad under the patronage of Ras Al Khaimah Courts, and sculptural pieces by Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Rabee from Al Rams, a Person of Determination celebrated as one of the emirate's creative talents.

Educator Najat Saleh Al Teneiji also contributed, further enriching the exhibition and reflecting the diversity of Emirati cultural expression.

Ras Al Khaimah Heritage Days, running from 11 to 15 December, is open daily from 4pm to 10pm. The event offers residents and visitors an immersive journey into the Emirate's rich cultural heritage, celebrating the creativity, knowledge, and passion of its youngest generation. By bringing children to the forefront, this year's edition ensures that heritage is preserved and experienced in fresh, inspiring ways.