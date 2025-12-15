President Murmu Stresses Wise Use Of Electricity For Energy Conservation

MENAFN - KNN India)President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday underscored the importance of using electricity wisely and efficiently, stating that energy conservation not only saves resources but also helps reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment.

Energy Saving Equals Energy Generation

Highlighting the role of individual responsibility, President Murmu said that every unit of energy saved reflects accountability towards nature. She emphasised that behavioural change is critical to achieving energy efficiency across sectors.

“Saving energy does not simply mean using less, but using energy wisely, responsibly and efficiently,” she said, adding that avoiding unnecessary use of appliances, adopting energy-efficient devices, using natural light and ventilation, and embracing renewable energy options such as solar power can significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The President noted that saving energy is equivalent to producing energy and said the country's sustainable development goals can be met if youth and children actively participate in energy conservation efforts.

Government Initiatives and Impact

President Murmu also appreciated the Centre's initiatives to promote renewable energy, including the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which she said have helped reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

She highlighted that India's energy efficiency initiatives in 2023–24 resulted in savings of 53.60 million tonnes of oil equivalent, leading to significant economic benefits and a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions.

The government, she added, is further promoting renewable energy adoption and energy efficiency through renewable consumption obligations and production-linked incentive schemes.

India's Global Energy Transition

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said India has positioned itself at the forefront of the global energy transition by aligning its plans with the goal of limiting the rise in global temperatures to below two degrees Celsius.

He added that India, while being one of the fastest-growing economies, also ranks among countries with the best rates of energy efficiency improvement.

(KNN Bureau)