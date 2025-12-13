Created 800 MBBS Seats In 4 Yrs After Decades of Delay: LG



Says Accessible, Affordable Quality Healthcare Is Now a Reality in J&K 'Over 1,100 Pending Promotions Cleared at SKIMS In 5 Yrs'

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented expansion in medical education and healthcare infrastructure over the past few years, asserting that accessible and affordable quality healthcare has become a reality in the Union Territory.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the SKIMS Annual Festival Week in Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor said it took nearly seven decades to create 500 MBBS seats in J&K, while 800 additional seats were created within just four years through focused reforms.

“We have brought transformative change to J&K's medical education and public health landscape in the last five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sinha said, adding that long-standing issues such as the absence of government medical colleges and the dominance of unaffordable private institutions have been addressed.

The Lieutenant Governor said systemic reforms undertaken between 2020 and 2024 have made quality healthcare education more accessible across the region, benefiting students from economically weaker sections and remote areas.

Reiterating the government's commitment to inclusive healthcare, Sinha said special focus is being placed on ensuring affordable medical services for underprivileged populations and those living in far-flung regions of the Union Territory.