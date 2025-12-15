Visit Qatar Reveals Return Of 25N51E Music Festival

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Visit Qatar announced the return of the 25N51E Music Festival, which will take place on January 30, 2026 at Stadium 974, bringing one of Qatar's most exciting electronic-dance music experiences to life with an extraordinary lineup of international artists across two dynamic stages.

The 25E Main Stage will feature global headliners including Calvin Harris, Alesso and Afrojack, each renowned worldwide for their chart-topping hits and dynamic live performances. The 51N Stage will offer a curated experience for electronic music fans, showcasing NTO and Ben Bohmer, both celebrated for their innovative sounds and ability to craft captivating performances.

Named after Qatar's geographic co-ordinates, 25° North, 51° East, the festival stands as a cultural and musical landmark event, symbolising Qatar's unique position on the map as a growing hub for world-class entertainment.

The lineup will continue to expand with new artist announcements in the weeks ahead, promising an even more vibrant festival experience.

