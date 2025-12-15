Moci Recalls BPB002 Belkin Boost Charge USB-CPD Power Bank 20K

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Modern Home, Belkin products dealership in Qatar, announced the recall of BPB002 Belkin Boost Charge USB-C PD Power Bank 20K, manufactured in China, 2021, and MMA008 Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit for iPhone, manufactured in Vietnam, 2024.

The recall is due to the possibility that the battery will overheat during use, which could lead to a fire hazard. The Ministry said the recall campaign is part of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that dealers follow up with defects and withdrawals. The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the recall campaign.