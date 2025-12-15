403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arada To Open Nest Hotel At Aljada This December, Introducing A Bold New Hospitality Brand At Sharjah's Premier Lifestyle Destination
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.
The master developer has so far launched ten record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the UK and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
-
Smart, connected property offers travellers a new base to experience Sharjah from Aljada
Featuring 395 rooms, Nest Hotel is now open for bookings offering a blend of comfort, community and convenience
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.
The master developer has so far launched ten record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the UK and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment