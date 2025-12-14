403
Pakistan Reports Eight Fatalities in Cholera
(MENAFN) A devastating cholera epidemic in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province has killed at least eight people this week—six of them children—pushing the three-week death count to 12, local health authorities confirmed Saturday.
The most recent fatalities occurred in the Cheena Khundi area of Musakhel district, where six minors and two adult males succumbed to the waterborne disease, District Health Officer Abdul Ghaffar Khetran told media.
Khetran reported that emergency medical personnel from Quetta, Loralai, and Barkhan have been deployed to the crisis zone, with pharmaceutical supplies rushed to the region following directives from the provincial director general of health.
Authorities have transformed a government school into a makeshift medical facility to deliver urgent care to affected residents, the official confirmed.
Health officials report that at least 14 cholera patients are presently receiving treatment in the outbreak zone.
Medical teams have gathered water samples from the affected region to identify the contamination source fueling the epidemic.
