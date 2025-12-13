Geefi (GEE) Announces Acceleration In Presale Activity With Nearly 10% Of Phase 2 Allocation Purchased

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech announced a dramatic acceleration in its token presale activity, reporting that nearly 10% of the entire Phase 2 allocation has been purchased within just the last few days. This sharp increase in acquisition volume underscores a heightening sense of urgency among the investment community as the phase nears capacity.









To date, the project has successfully raised over $1.3 million, a milestone supported by a rapidly widening network of more than 2,400 individual investors. These participants are rallying behind GeeFi's mission to deploy a fully integrated, user-centric decentralized finance platform that simplifies digital asset management.

A Functional Ecosystem Solving DeFi Fragmentation

Unlike many nascent blockchain initiatives that launch with little more than a whitepaper, GeeFi distinguishes itself by delivering tangible, operational utility immediately. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already live and securing user funds. This foundation will soon be strengthened by the launch of the GeeFi DEX for low-fee trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for global spending. By consolidating these essential services into a single interface, GeeFi eliminates the fragmentation often found in the DeFi sector, where users typically struggle with multiple disconnected platforms. The native GeeFi Token (GEE) underpins this infrastructure with a deflationary economic model that systematically reduces supply through transaction burns, a feature designed to foster long-term value appreciation and market stability.





Presale Success: $1.3 Million Raised as Phase 2 Nears Capacity

The financial community has responded with vigor to this robust value proposition. The fundraising campaign has moved at a remarkable pace, securing over $1.3 million through the distribution of 23 million tokens in a matter of weeks. The velocity of sales has notably increased in Phase 2, which saw $800,000 raised in just over a week. With the phase now rapidly approaching its hard cap, this surge represents a narrowing window of opportunity for prospective investors. Early participation ensures entry at current valuation levels before the presale transitions to the next stage, where token prices are scheduled to adjust upward to reflect the project's maturing development status and reduced risk profile.

Maximizing Investor Value with Staking and Referrals

Beyond capital appreciation, GeeFi is committed to delivering immediate financial utility to its supporters through high-yield incentive structures. The platform features a flexible staking protocol that offers up to 55% APR, allowing token holders to generate substantial passive income while reinforcing network security. Furthermore, a referral program grants a 5% bonus for bringing new participants into the ecosystem. These mechanisms not only incentivize long-term holding but also empower the community to actively contribute to the platform's expansion, ensuring that the value generated by the network's growth is shared directly with its most loyal early adopters.





Conclusion: A Pivotal Moment for the GeeFi Project

The rapid depletion of Phase 2 inventory marks a pivotal moment for GeeFi, signaling its transition from a promising concept to a major contender in the decentralized finance landscape. With a significant war chest of funding, an engaged investor base, and a clear timeline for rolling out high-demand features, the project is exceptionally well-positioned for its public launch. The current sales momentum serves as a strong indicator of market confidence, suggesting that the remaining allocation for this phase may be exhausted sooner than anticipated.

