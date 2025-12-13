JSMO Halts Sale Of Locally Made Heaters Pending Test Results

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 13 (Petra)- The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) said it has barred three local heater manufacturers from selling their products on the domestic market pending the results of technical tests being conducted by the Royal Scientific Society, following suffocation incidents and the deaths of several people. Quantities held by the factories have also been seized.In a statement, JSMO said that, in cooperation with the Public Security Directorate (PSD), it has so far impounded more than 5,000 heaters of that type and sent several samples to the Royal Scientific Society for testing. It noted that these heaters have been on the local market for years, are manufactured domestically, and are not imported.The organization added that such products, due to their sensitivity, are subject to strict regulatory procedures before and after being placed on the local market to ensure public safety, stressing there will be no leniency regarding any violations of specifications.It warned manufacturers of these heaters and commercial outlets holding quantities of them against selling them during this period, under penalty of liability, and urged compliance with decisions issued by the competent authorities until technical test results are released and any subsequent measures are taken as required.The organization also called on citizens to stop using these heaters if they have them in their possession until the test results are announced.