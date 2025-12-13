UNAMI Mission Ends Mandate In Iraq

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, Dec 13 (Petra) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) announced on Saturday it is ending its mandate after 22 years, and will leave the country permanently at the end of this month.UNAMI Chief Mohamed Al Hassan said the mission's departure was at the request of the Iraqi government, stressing that lifting sanctions on Iraqi banks is essential for sustainable development, according to the Iraqi News Agency."The United Nations respects the wishes of countries hosting its missions, and that no mission can operate without the host country's approval or willingness to cooperate," he added.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was in Baghdad today to participate in an official ceremony marking the end of the political mission that was set up in 2003 following the US-led invasion of Iraq.