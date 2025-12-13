Iran Raises Fuel Prices For Heavy Users To Curb Consumption, Smuggling

Iran raised the price of its subsidised gasoline for most users on Saturday, a government spokesperson said, as the OPEC member seeks to control rising fuel demand without triggering public anger.

The increase in Iran's gasoline price, which is among the lowest in the world, had long been postponed amid concerns it could spark a repeat of widespread protests seen in 2019 that were crushed by the state.

Starting on Saturday, most vehicles except ambulances must purchase fuel at a higher rate of 50,000 rials per litre (4 US cents under the free-market rate), government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on state TV.

The higher rate will target consumers requiring more than 160 litres per month, state television reported on Friday.

Other drivers can still buy up to 60 litres at 15,000 rials per litre and an additional 100 litres at 30,000 rials per litre.

Mohajerani said the increase aims to control fuel consumption and combat smuggling. Taxi quotas remain unchanged, said Mohajerani.