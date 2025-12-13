403
Two Days To Go For Letsia Forward... Strategic Content To Lead Entrepreneurs Toward Growth And Investment
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Only two days remain until the launch of the Letsia Forward Program, the flagship event within the Letsia ecosystem, marking a new and significant milestone in the group's mission to support and empower entrepreneurs and startups. Final preparations are currently underway ahead of the official opening.
The program is set to welcome a distinguished group of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts from multiple countries around the world, creating a platform that combines practical knowledge, strategic insights, and meaningful partnerships designed to help startups move from early-stage development to scalable growth. Organizing teams at Letsia Youth, in coordination with Letsia Holding, are finalizing all organizational and technical arrangements to deliver a professional and seamless experience for participants. The program agenda includes specialized training sessions, strategic discussions, and direct meetings connecting founders with investors and key decision-makers. The Letsia Forward Program stands as one of the group's strategic initiatives aimed at preparing entrepreneurs to meet modern market demands and enhance their readiness for growth and investment through execution-focused, practical content centered on building strong business models, strategic expansion, and sustainable scaling. The opening session will feature the keynote address by Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, who will launch the program with strategic content focused on:
Investment readiness and entrepreneurship
Market expansion and business scaling strategies
Driving sustainable business growth
