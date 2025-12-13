333 Gram Nyayalayas Operational In 11 States: Arjun Ram Meghwal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that as many as 333 Gram Nyayalayas are operational in 11 States to provide access to justice to the citizens at their doorsteps under the Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008.

Meghwal said Uttar Pradesh is a frontrunner in operating these rural courts with a maximum of 109 Gram Nyayalayas functioning in the state. Madhya Pradesh is the next best with 89 operational rural courts.

As per information made available by State Governments/High Courts,

15 States/UTs so far have notified 488 Gram Nyayalayas, out of these, 333 Gram Nyayalayas (up to October 31, 2025) are operational in 11 States, Meghwal said in reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Friday.

He said the Act provides for the establishment of Gram Nyayalayas at the intermediate panchayat level. In terms of Section 3(1) of the Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008, State

Governments are responsible for establishing these rural courts in consultation with the

respective High Courts.

Meghwal shared official data indicating that Telangana, J&K, Ladakh and Andhra Pradesh have no operational Gram Nyayalayas, though these states have collectively notified 119 of these panchayat-level courts.

The MoS highlighted the funding aspects of rural courts and said, as per the Scheme guidelines, the Central Government provides one-time assistance to States/UTs towards non-recurring expenses for setting up of Gram Nyayalayas, subject to a

ceiling of Rs 18 lakh per Gram Nyayalaya after its operationalisation.

The Central Government also provides assistance towards recurring expenses for operating these Gram Nyayalayas, subject to a ceiling of Rs 3.20 lakh per Gram Nyayalaya per year for the first three years, Meghwal said.

Sharing reasons for some states not opening these rural courts, Meghwal said,“The Gram Nyayalayas Act,2008, does not make the establishment of Gram Nyayalayas

mandatory for the State Governments.”

“Section 3(1) of the Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008 mandates that the State Governments, after consultation with their respective High Courts, may, by notification, establish one or more Gram Nyayalayas for every Panchayat at the intermediate level or a group of contiguous Panchayats at the intermediate level in a district or where there is no

Panchayat at the intermediate level in any State, for a group of contiguous Gram Panchayats,” he said.

He also shed light on some possible reasons for some states' lack of enthusiasm in operationalising such rural courts.

Studies have brought to light several factors behind the lack of enthusiasm shown by the States in setting up of requisite number of Gram Nyayalayas, such as non-filling up of the post of Nyayadhikaris, non-availability of public prosecutors, notaries and general shortage of first-class judicial magistrates, said Meghwal.

He said other issues, insufficient staff, limited jurisdiction of Gram Nyayalayas, inadequate financial backing from States, reluctance from legal and State authorities and lack of community awareness.