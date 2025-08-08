Mahesh Babu Net Worth: Peek Into His Income, Assets, Remuneration, Lavish Lifestyle

Mahesh Babu, closely referred to as the Prince of Tollywood, is one of the most bankable stars in the South Indian film industry. He has a very charming on-screen presence and is a box-office puller. Mahesh has built an enviable empire over the years. With income streams that vary from acting to endorsements, his path to massive net worth is paved.

Mahesh Babu's Net Worth

By 2025, Mahesh Babu's estimated net worth stands around ₹250-300 crores. His financial portfolio consists of remuneration from films, endorsements from brands, ventures from businesses, and investments in real estate.

Big Fat Remunerations

Among the highest-paid actors of Indian cinema, Mahesh Babu is reported to charge ₹70-100 crores per film depending upon other conditions, including profit share, that the film may undertake. For his larger-than-life blockbusters, his earnings rarely remain fixed through box office shares.

Brand Endorsements

Superstar Mahesh Babu has become a highly sought-after face for many top brands, including Thums Up, Myntra, Flipkart, and Mountain Dew, earning about ₹15-20 crore in endorsements per year.

Business Ventures

Mahesh co-owns his production company, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., which produces not only his films but also promotes other good projects. He has also invested in multiplex chains and other business establishments.

Lavish Properties

He owns a lavish house in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills, costing more than ₹30 crores with modern interiors, a home gym, and a personal swimming pool. Besides that, he has a holiday home in Goa and luxury properties in Bengaluru and Chennai.

Luxury Cars and Lifestyle

Mahesh Babu owns high-end cars like Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 Maybach, Audi e-tron, and BMW 7 Series. He is known for his impeccable sense of style and is frequently seen in designer attire and luxury watches. Despite all this, Mahesh has a very humble and grounded outlook when it comes to public demeanor.

Philanthropy and Social Work

Beyond sold-out shows and fame, Mahesh Babu works for social causes. Through his trust, he carries out the donations for children's heart surgeries and other rural developmental schemes across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Once again, Mahesh Babu's net worth is a living symbol of his struggles for almost three decades, financial prudence, and ever-increasing popularity. He still inspires many, with all his endeavors onscreen and offscreen, with his hard work, style, and philanthropy.