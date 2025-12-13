Rajasthan CM Development Work Not Going Well With Gehlot: Mos Bedham

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 13 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham on Friday said that former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is attempting to mislead the people of Rajasthan by making statements based on incorrect facts.

He said that the rapid development carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma over the past two years has unsettled the former Chief Minister.

Bedham said that Gehlot appears unaware of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. He alleged that during the Congress regime, Rajasthan witnessed lawlessness, whereas in the two years of the BJP government, overall crime has declined by approximately 13 per cent.

Highlighting the government's achievements, the Minister said that significant industrial growth has taken place in the state.

He noted that MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed during the Rising Rajasthan summit and that 92,000 government jobs have been provided so far.

Bedham also said that the state government invited NRIs from India and abroad and organised Pravasi Rajasthani Divas, which would help accelerate Rajasthan's development.

He advised former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to practice positive politics, stating that spreading misinformation through social media and newspapers does not befit a senior leader.

He added that the Congress party is steadily losing relevance and that the people of Rajasthan no longer trust its politics.

Earlier, Ashok Gehlot had questioned the state government over poor law and order in the state.

He said that while the BJP government in Rajasthan was holding a press conference, boasting of reduced crime, gangsters were openly firing at each other on the streets of Jhunjhunu for nearly three kilometres, leaving two people dead.

“Such lawlessness has never been seen before. These incidents have spread fear among the public, even as the government indulges in self-praise,” he said.