Namibia Grants One-Month Amnesty To Overstayed Foreign Nationals
The amnesty, which is effective from December 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, applies to individuals who have overstayed their residence or visa permits or who failed to present themselves to immigration authorities as required by the Immigration Control Act, according to the ministry's statement.
According to the ministry, the decision follows concerns over overcrowding in police cells, strained enforcement resources and the need to uphold constitutional and humanitarian standards in immigration management.
Under the directive, affected individuals must voluntarily report to the nearest immigration office within 30 days, present valid identification documents and will be issued a 120-hour departure notice, allowing them to exit Namibia without legal sanctions, it said.
The amnesty exempts beneficiaries from prosecution, fines or detention for the duration of the programme and applies retroactively to all overstays or failures to report that occurred prior to the directive, the ministry said.
However, the directive stipulates post-departure restrictions, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
Foreign nationals who have overstayed their permits by more than 30 days will be declared persona non grata for 12 months, while those who have overstayed by less than 30 days will face a six-month re-entry ban.
The ministry said authorities will also prioritise the release of immigration detainees covered by the amnesty to reduce overcrowding in detention facilities, adding that failure to comply within the amnesty period will result in the full enforcement of immigration laws, including detention and deportation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment