Youth Must Decide Country's Direction, Says CM Rekha Gupta At NSUT

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, attended the convocation ceremony of Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) at Yashobhoomi on Saturday. The Chief Minister congratulated all students who completed their degrees and postgraduate studies.

Speaking at the event, CM Rekha Gupta said, "The university is progressing towards excellence, preparing its students for the challenges of the future. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a great freedom fighter, and we draw inspiration from him. Today marks 78 years since independence. Now, the next generation must decide which direction to take the country forward. Youth may think, "What can he do alone?" PM Modi single-handedly changed the country's direction. The vision of digital India laid by PM Modi is commendable."

CM on Challenges for Youth

She further said that today the country faces many challenges. "Today, there are various issues like pollution, infrastructure and green energy. Youth leaving this university would have to consider it. The education received here would be beneficial throughout your life," she added.

CM Gupta's Message on Social Media

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta shared, "Today, I had the privilege of joining the Honourable Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena ji at the third convocation ceremony of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) held at Yashobhoomi. Congratulations to all the young graduates and best wishes for a bright future. Netaji Subhas University of Technology is a laboratory for innovation, leadership, and nation-building. It is our expectation and belief that the youth emerging from here will play a decisive role in the nation's progress through their talent and hard work."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has opened new doors of opportunity for the youth through Digital India, self-reliance, and the startup culture. Innovation is no longer just an idea today; it has become a policy and a priority. In line with this vision, the Delhi government is also taking concrete steps to promote skills, technology, research, and entrepreneurship, so that the youth of the capital can lead in global competition," she added.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister and ally Ashish Sood and the distinguished members of the university were present. (ANI)

