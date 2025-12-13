'Dravidian Model 2.0' To Make Tamil Nadu India's No.1 State By 2031: CM Stalin

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday asserted that Tamil Nadu is firmly on course to emerge as the number one State in India across all sectors by 2031, when he described“Dravidian Model 2.0” will reach its full potential.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister highlighted Tamil Nadu's strong economic performance, stating that the State had recorded the highest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate in the country at 16 per cent. He noted that the achievement was significant given that Tamil Nadu is neither among the largest States in terms of geographical area nor population, and does receive extensive financial support from the Union government.

Stalin said the State's economy had shown stable and consistently high growth over the last three years, a trend corroborated by data released by the Reserve Bank of India.

Between the financial years 2021 and 2025, Tamil Nadu's economy expanded by approximately Rs 10.5 lakh crore, taking the total GSDP to Rs 31.19 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu's growth rate had surpassed that of other developed and economically significant States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. He added that the State's per capita income growth also continued to remain robust, reflecting improvements not just in aggregate economic output but also in individual prosperity.

Reiterating his confidence in the development trajectory adopted by his government, Stalin said Tamil Nadu's progress was clear evidence of the effectiveness of the Dravidian model of governance.

He emphasised that the model prioritised inclusive growth, social justice and equitable distribution of resources, while simultaneously strengthening industrial development and infrastructure.

According to the Chief Minister, the government's focus on education, healthcare, social welfare schemes, industrial investment and job creation had helped Tamil Nadu maintain steady growth despite global and national economic uncertainties. He said this balanced approach had enabled the State to combine economic expansion with social development.

Stalin said the goal of“Dravidian Model 2.0” was not merely to compete with other States but to set new national benchmarks.“By 2031, Tamil Nadu will not trail behind any other State in any sector. Instead, it will stand as a model for the rest of the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid growing political and economic debates over federal support, fiscal autonomy and development models, with Tamil Nadu positioning itself as an example of sustained growth driven by State-led initiatives.