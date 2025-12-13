403
Rwanda accuses Burundian troops of shelling civilians in eastern DR Congo
(MENAFN) Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday accused Burundian forces stationed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) of repeatedly shelling civilians, highlighting Burundi’s active role in the South Kivu conflict.
Burundi has not immediately responded to the allegations. Its troops were formally deployed to the DRC in 2023, officially to assist government forces in combating the M23 rebel group.
At the time, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye defended the deployment, arguing that the forces were positioned to protect Burundi from insurgents operating in Congolese territory.
Kagame said recent developments in Uvira revealed that thousands of Burundian soldiers were present not only there but also in Minembwe, Kalemie, Kindu, Walikale, and Kisangani.
He added that more than 20,000 Burundian troops have been stationed across the DRC, including in North Kivu’s Goma and Rutshuru.
“You have to ask: How did such a large Burundian force enter Congo? Clearly there is a serious problem. They spend their days shelling people in Minembwe with artillery and drones. And those in the international community who talk endlessly -- where are they? People have cried out for help, and no one has intervened,” Kagame said during a ceremony in Kigali to swear in new government officials.
The remarks followed M23’s recent seizure of Uvira, a key commercial hub near the Burundi border that temporarily served as South Kivu’s provincial capital. The offensive sparked a major humanitarian crisis, displacing over 200,000 residents, according to the UN.
On Wednesday, Congolese authorities blamed the violence in Uvira on “a widespread offensive launched in recent days by the Rwandan Defense Forces” along the Kamanyola-Uvira axis, labeling it “a blatant violation” of the ceasefire and recent peace commitments. Kigali rejected these claims, instead accusing the Congolese and Burundian militaries of violating a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.
“Then recently, after the fighting in Uvira, an international outcry suddenly emerged claiming, ‘It is Rwanda.’ So now Rwanda is expected to bear responsibility for all the problems unfolding inside Congo,” Kagame said.
M23 resumed hostilities in 2021, rapidly capturing several territories, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu. The UN, the DRC government, and other observers have accused Rwanda of supporting the group, allegations Kigali denies.
The rebel movement has called for the withdrawal of Burundian troops, arguing that their presence constitutes interference in Congolese affairs. However, Burundi’s Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana warned on Monday that “any attack targeting Burundian citizens or soldiers deployed in the DRC will never be tolerated.”
