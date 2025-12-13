Coca-Cola Arena Roars As Dubai Basketball Stun Bayern Munich

Dubai Basketball continued their impressive home stretch in the EuroLeague with a dramatic 89-88 win in Round 15 at Coca-Cola Arena, securing another victory built on late-game execution.

For most of the night, Dubai Basketball were forced to chase the game, struggling to find rhythm from the perimeter in the early stages and dealing with long stretches where the offense stalled.

Even when the deficit grew to 12 points in the fourth quarter, the team maintained composure, relying on their depth and persistence to stay within striking distance.

The turning point came in the final minutes, when Dubai Basketball finally unlocked their outside shooting. American guard McKinley Wright and Awudu Abass fueled a late surge from beyond the arc, rapidly cutting into the gap and shifting the momentum with the support from a charged 5,000 strong Coca-Cola Arena crowd.

That push carried Dubai Basketball into a tight finish, and although the visitors briefly reclaimed control entering the last minute, the home team refused to let the game slip away.

Head Coach Jurica Golemac shared his review of the game, saying:“This was a very important victory, for the game where we refused to give up and refused to surrender in one part of the game. I think everybody in the Arena thought that we could not win this game, but we found guys who were really fighting, who were giving everything for each other and for the club. In the end, this effort rewarded us.”

McKinley Wright led Dubai Basketball with 22 points and seven assists, delivering the critical moments when the team needed them most.

Abass added 15 points and seven rebounds while Filip Petrušev and Mfiondu Kabengele each contributed 12.

Justin Anderson and Kosta Kondić both finished with 11, rounding out a balanced team performance that highlighted Dubai's unwavering determination.