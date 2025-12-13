UAE Cup Golf 2025: Australians Mudadana & Scaysbrook Lead After Al Ain Opening Round

Australian golfers Kayun Mudadana and Ella Scaysbrook laid down early markers at the 2025 UAE Cup powered by Emirates NBD, taking control of their respective divisions after a high-quality opening round at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Mudadana produced a scintillating seven-under-par 63 to lead the Men's Division, while 19-year-old Scaysbrook's composed four-under 66 put her at the top of the Women's leaderboard in a tournament that continues to grow in stature on the global amateur calendar.

Recommended For You

Now recognised by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) as its flagship amateur event, the 54-hole championship is open to both men and women and offers World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, supported by The R&A. This year's field reflects its increasing prestige, with players representing 39 countries competing across the desert layout.

Mudadana sets the standard

Mudadana's round was built on momentum and precision. Four birdies from the fourth hole helped him turn in 31, before he added four more on the back nine. A lone blemish at the 13th did little to dull an impressive display that left him one shot clear of England's Eliot Baker, a Walker Cup player ranked 67th in the WAGR and a multiple international amateur winner in 2025.

The leading UAE player after round one is Sam Mullane, whose flawless five-under 65, featuring five birdies and no dropped shots, puts him in third place and firmly in contention.

Scaysbrook returns with intent

In the Women's Division, Scaysbrook showed maturity beyond her years to seize the early advantage. Having finished second in the event last year, the Australian arrived in the UAE with a clear focus.

“I came second last year, and it is great to be back in the UAE at this event. I have travelled to the UAE to play in just this event. I have had a great 2025, with the highlight being placing third in the US Women's Amateur. I enjoyed my round today and look forward to continuing this momentum for the next two days.”

Close behind her sits Imogen Hall (Eng), who carded a tidy 67 despite changing conditions throughout the day. Playing her home course at The Els Club, Dubai, Hall handled the calm morning air and later gusts with assurance.

“I played pretty solid with my dad on my bag. I was pleased with how I managed my game, especially on my back-nine - I know this golf course very well, and I enjoy it a lot which always helps.”

Pathways and team intrigue

Beyond individual honours, the UAE Cup offers tangible pathways to the professional ranks. The Men's champion will earn two HotelPlanner Tour starts, while the Women's winner secures a Ladies European Tour appearance, underlining the UAE's growing commitment to elite amateur and women's golf. The leading junior boy and girl will also receive invitations to the Dubai Junior Desert Classic in January 2026.

Adding another layer of intrigue is a newly introduced team competition, with each nation nominating one male and one female amateur. After round one, Australia, represented by Mudadana and Scaysbrook, shares the lead alongside Team England, setting up a compelling battle over the remaining two rounds.

With elite amateur credentials on display, valuable ranking points at stake and clear professional pathways on offer, the UAE Cup continues to cement its status as one of the region's most important amateur golf events.

The winners of the respective Men's and Women's Individual Stroke Play Divisions, will be rewarded with pathway opportunities as follows:

-p The Men's Champion will receive two HotelPlanner Tour starts, providing a pathway to professional golf.

-p

The Women's Champion will earn a Ladies European Tour start, reflecting the UAE's growing commitment to women's golf.

-p

The leading junior Boy and Girl will gain invitations to the Dubai Junior Desert Classic in January 2026.

First Round Scores



Men's Division (6,935 yards, Par 70)



Kayun Mudadana (AUS) 63



Eliot Baker (ENG) 64

Sam Mullane (UAE) 65

Ladies' Division (5,955 yards, Par 70)



Ella Scaysbrook (AUS) 66



Imogen Hall (ENG) 67 Y. S. Yang (KOR) 67