Turkey’s benchmark BIST 100 index starts higher on Friday
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index started the last trading day of the week at 11,269.51 points, up 0.32% or 35.85 points from Thursday’s close, according to reports.
On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 had risen 0.36% to 11,233.66 points, with a daily trading volume of 134 billion liras ($3.15 billion).
As of 9:50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT) on Friday, exchange rates were 42.6855 liras per US dollar, 50.1295 per euro, and 57.2040 per British pound.
Gold prices stood at $4,282.60 per ounce, while Brent crude oil traded at $61.45 per barrel.
