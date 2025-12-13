403
UN Security Council unanimously backs youth role in peace, security
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved a resolution aimed at enhancing the role of young people in global peace and security, marking a major step forward for the Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agenda.
All 15 Council members supported the measure, which was submitted by Sierra Leone and Guyana. The resolution urges UN member states to deepen youth engagement in peacebuilding and expand national action plans on YPS. It also calls for stronger collaboration between the Security Council, UN agencies, and the Peacebuilding Commission, while emphasizing the importance of ensuring meaningful participation of youth briefers in Council meetings.
Speaking ahead of the vote, Sierra Leone’s UN envoy Michael Imran Kanu stressed the urgent need to address both the vulnerabilities and contributions of young people in conflict zones.
“Across the globe, young people are actively engaged in the front lines of conflict. They represent the core of both combatants and victims of conflict. They bear the brunt of violence, including through the disruption of their education and erosion of opportunities for development,” Kanu said.
Highlighting gaps in attention to youth issues, he noted that “the radicalization and recruitment of youth by terrorists and extremist groups as well as criminal gangs remain a grave concern.”
He concluded, “We are convinced that adoption of this resolution will help close critical gaps, catalyze implementation and reinforce confidence among young people that their voices matter in shaping peace and security outcomes.”
