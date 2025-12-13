403
Putin highlights strong Russia-Iraq relations in meeting with Rashid
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the enduring nature of relations between Russia and Iraq during talks with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, emphasizing that cooperation between the two countries has remained consistently positive over time.
Speaking during the meeting held in Turkmenistan, Putin agreed with Rashid’s assessment of bilateral ties, stating: "I fully agree with you: our relations are deep and long-standing. And throughout their entire history, there has never been a dark moment."
He went on to note that even amid periods of instability and conflict across the Middle East and within Iraq itself, cooperation between Moscow and Baghdad has remained strong.
Putin added that Russia considers the preservation of Iraq’s territorial unity to be a core principle of its foreign policy approach.
For his part, Rashid expressed interest in reinvigorating bilateral engagement and called for expanded collaboration, particularly in high-level technical fields. “We seek your support in this area, particularly in mechanical engineering, infrastructure development, and agriculture,” he said, also recalling that many Iraqi specialists have previously received education and training in Russia.
Rashid additionally welcomed Putin’s open invitation to visit Russia alongside a ministerial delegation, signaling Baghdad’s interest in broadening economic partnerships and strengthening political coordination between the two countries.
