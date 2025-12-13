Interpreters Unlimited Helps NORAD Track Santa In More Languages Than Ever Before

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 12, 2025 8:18 pm - Interpreters Unlimited expands global access to NORAD Tracks Santa with real time support in 200+ languages, helping children worldwide connect with NORAD on Christmas Eve.

Every December, while children around the world prepare their wish lists and count down the days until Christmas, Interpreters Unlimited prepares for something equally magical, helping NORAD bring Santa to life for millions of families in every corner of the globe. The NORAD Tracks Santa Program is entering another season of worldwide celebration, and this year, language access will reach more households than ever before.

Interpreters Unlimited has supported NORAD Tracks Santa for well over a decade, providing pro-bono language services that help children follow Santa's journey across the world in their native language. What began years ago with translations in a select number of major languages has grown into a global communication effort that reflects the true diversity of the Christmas season.

This year marks one of the most significant expansions in the program's accessibility. For the first time IU is expanding real time interpreter access from 8 major languages to more than 200 languages through IU's virtual platform on December 24th, allowing more children and families than ever worldwide to speak directly with the NORAD team regardless of language barriers. At the same time, NORAD has enabled web-based calling so children who do not have access to international phone services will still be able to connect free of charge, opening the experience to communities historically unable to participate.

Website and video narration content will continue to be translated into eight major languages, ensuring that the experience is not limited to English speaking users. These enhancements are expected to significantly increase global engagement, particularly from countries and communities where Santa tracking has traditionally been limited by cost or language access.

“Every year we're amazed by the number of families who join in from around the world,” said Shamus Sayed, CEO of Interpreters Unlimited.“This is one of our most meaningful partnerships because it's not just about language, it's about joy, imagination, being a part of something historic, and making sure every child has the same chance to experience the magic.”

The NORAD Tracks Santa story is part of military history and holiday tradition. What started in 1955 with a misdialed phone number that led children to call NORAD's predecessor has evolved into a massive worldwide program supported by advanced tracking technology, satellites, radar, and now multilingual call centers and translated digital experiences. In 2024 there were over 32.5 million website page views from over 5.5 million different site visitors, spanning every continent. On December 24th, 2024, NORAD handled more than 381,000 phone calls from around the world as families checked in on Santa's progress. Thanks to incredible volunteers, hundreds of thousands of kids around the world speak with a real person on Christmas Eve.

For Interpreters Unlimited, the partnership represents more than a seasonal project, it reflects the company's mission of bridging cultures and ensuring no one is left out due to language. From hospitals to schools to government agencies, IU provides language access across the US year-round, but the annual NORAD initiative stands as one of its most far-reaching philanthropic contributions.

“Language shouldn't be a barrier to joy,” said IU President Sayed Ali.“Whether someone is calling from Atlanta, Tokyo, Bogotá, or a military base overseas, we want them to feel connected to the same story.”

The NORAD Tracks Santa experience is live throughout December, with interactive features, games, and videos available at On December 24th, families can speak with NORAD volunteers and interpreters live via online calling or by dialing 1-877-HiNORAD for Santa's up to date location.

