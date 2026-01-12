Overview Of Key Developments In Turkmenistan's Green Energy Sector In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In 2025, Turkmenistan consistently advanced its green and sustainable energy agenda, placing strong emphasis on renewable energy development, decarbonization, climate cooperation, and the introduction of modern, environmentally friendly technologies.

Through enhanced dialogue with the European Union, neighboring nations, and pivotal international stakeholders, Turkmenistan has advanced initiatives in renewable and hydrogen energy, methane emission reduction, circular economy practices, and energy efficiency. These efforts further solidify the country's dedication to the global climate agenda.

According to a review prepared by Trend, Turkmenistan's active participation in regional and international climate forums and the launch of concrete green initiatives reflect the country's growing role as a platform for sustainable energy cooperation in Central Asia.

- On February 28 in Ashgabat, the second meeting of the EU-backed "EU for Green Turkmenistan: Political Dialogue and Climate Action 2024-2028" project was held, bringing together Turkmen energy and environmental authorities and European partners to deepen cooperation on climate policy, green technologies, and decarbonization efforts.

- On April 4, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union is investing in clean and renewable energy across Central Asia, including Turkmenistan, highlighting the country's potential to develop sustainable energy and participate in the regional green transition.

- On April 4, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said at the Samarkand Climate Forum that Turkmenistan views the European Union as a key partner in advancing green transition and renewable-energy-related decarbonization, highlighting concrete progress in methane emission reduction and cooperation on climate initiatives.

- On April 11 in Turkmenistan, experts from the EU-funded SECCA project visited Ashgabat and Mary and discussed with national authorities the development of sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, including green urban projects and the application of energy-efficient technologies in the country's energy sector.

- On June 6 in Ashgabat, SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic) President Rovshan Najaf stated at an international conference that renewable energy development, decarbonization, and methane monitoring technologies are key elements of the regional green energy agenda discussed with Turkmenistan's participation.

- On September 18 in Awaza, Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov said at the Investment Forum that Turkmenistan's development programs through 2052 focus on expanding renewable and hydrogen energy, integrating green economy principles, and attracting international investment into sustainable energy projects.

- On September 30 in Ashgabat, the sixth meeting of the Turkmen-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission discussed prospects for cooperation in green energy initiatives and sustainable resource management as part of broader bilateral economic ties.

- On September 25 in New York, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said during talks with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that Turkmenistan is interested in expanding cooperation with Switzerland in green energy as part of sustainable development.

- On October 22 in Ashgabat, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov said at the "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025" conference that Azerbaijan intends to deepen its strategic energy partnership with Turkmenistan, placing strong emphasis on green transformation and renewable energy cooperation. He highlighted the importance of combining energy security with renewable development and noted that regional energy integration would create conditions for joint traditional and green energy projects involving Turkmenistan, aimed at supplying energy to European and Middle Eastern markets.

- On December 20 in Tokyo, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov proposed four circular economy and waste management projects to Japanese companies, including recycling plants and wastewater reuse facilities, and emphasized Turkmenistan's interest in Japanese technologies for green and hydrogen energy, water conservation, and sustainable industrial development.