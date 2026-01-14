Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baghdad airport operations continue despite US-Iran tensions—Iraq

2026-01-14 01:38:38
(MENAFN) Iraq has dismissed reports claiming that flights at Baghdad International Airport had been suspended due to fears of a potential US strike on Iran.

A spokesperson for the Transport Ministry, Maytham Al-Safi, said the claims were baseless, noting that air traffic continues normally to all destinations, including transit flights through Iraqi airspace. “Reports about suspending flights at Baghdad International Airport are unfounded,” he said.

Al-Safi added that operations at the country’s airports remain fully active, with the only recent cancellation being a single flight to Sulaymaniyah Airport due to poor weather. “There is no decision to suspend flights,” he emphasized.

The clarification comes amid heightened regional tensions following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he had canceled meetings with Iranian officials and pledged support to anti-government protesters.

Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as “riots” and “terrorism” within the country. While official casualty figures have not been released, a US-based rights organization estimates that more than 2,000 people, including security forces and protesters, have died during the unrest.

