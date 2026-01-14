403
Russia condemns “blackmail” amid US plan for tariffs on Iran partners
(MENAFN) Russia rejected what it called attempts to pressure Iran’s international partners, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 25% tariffs on countries that continue trading with Tehran.
In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova denounced Western sanctions on Iran as “illegal,” saying they impede the country’s development and primarily harm ordinary citizens.
“Foreign forces hostile to Iran are attempting to exploit the mounting social tensions to destabilize and destroy the Iranian state. The infamous ‘color revolution’ method is being used,” Zakharova said.
She further criticized external interference in Iran’s domestic affairs, emphasizing that the Iranian government remains “committed to constructive dialogue with society in search of effective ways to neutralize the negative socioeconomic consequences of hostile Western policies.”
Zakharova also labeled US threats of military action against Iran as “categorically unacceptable,” warning that such measures could have “dire consequences” for both the Middle East and global security.
“We also resolutely reject the brazen attempts to blackmail Iran's foreign partners with higher trade tariffs,” she added.
Trump had announced on his social media platform that Washington would impose a 25% tariff on “any and all” countries conducting business with Iran, amid ongoing anti-government protests fueled by economic collapse and the sharp decline of the national currency, the rial.
Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of supporting what they call “armed rioters” within the country.
