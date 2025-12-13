403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kazakhstan Aligns With Abraham Accords for Middle East Stability
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan has entered the Abraham Accords as part of a broader initiative to help ease tensions and encourage stability in the Middle East, President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev announced on Friday.
His remarks highlighted the country’s intention to play a constructive diplomatic role in the region.
Speaking at the International Forum for Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, Tokaev reiterated Kazakhstan’s backing for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He underlined that such a development remains essential for achieving lasting peace.
“Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords is driven by the aspiration to make a meaningful contribution to stabilizing the situation in this region. At the same time, Kazakhstan supports the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state as a crucial factor in resolving this truly protracted military and political crisis,” his office quoted him as saying.
Kazakhstan, which has maintained longstanding diplomatic relations with Israel and officially recognized the country in 1992, formally confirmed its participation in the Abraham Accords in November.
The Abraham Accords are agreements sponsored by the United States that led to the normalization of relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority nations during former President Donald Trump’s first term in office.
Before Kazakhstan’s inclusion, four countries had become signatories to the accords: Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates.
His remarks highlighted the country’s intention to play a constructive diplomatic role in the region.
Speaking at the International Forum for Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, Tokaev reiterated Kazakhstan’s backing for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. He underlined that such a development remains essential for achieving lasting peace.
“Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords is driven by the aspiration to make a meaningful contribution to stabilizing the situation in this region. At the same time, Kazakhstan supports the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state as a crucial factor in resolving this truly protracted military and political crisis,” his office quoted him as saying.
Kazakhstan, which has maintained longstanding diplomatic relations with Israel and officially recognized the country in 1992, formally confirmed its participation in the Abraham Accords in November.
The Abraham Accords are agreements sponsored by the United States that led to the normalization of relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority nations during former President Donald Trump’s first term in office.
Before Kazakhstan’s inclusion, four countries had become signatories to the accords: Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment