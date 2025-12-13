Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained In Bangkok, Face Deportation

Goa Club Fire: Owners Detained in Thailand

The owners of the ill-fated Birch Club in Arpora Goa, Saurabh and Guarav Luthra are now being held in a detention centre in the Thai capital Bangkok having been moved there after their detention in Phuket. The brothers had fled to Phuket on the morning after the December 6 fire at their club claimed 25 lives.

Deportation procedures of the Luthra brothers from Thailand are underway, and the Goa Police are in continuous coordination with central agencies. Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports, reported local media.

Local police say the detention followed a request from Indian law enforcement. According to Thai authorities, an Indian law enforcement team is also coordinating formalities for the brother's return. This is possible due to an extradition treaty between two countries that is in force since 2015.

Thai officials stressed that due process will be followed while cooperation continues between the two countries. Authorities say they will work with their Indian counterparts to ensure a prompt lawful handover. The Embassy of India in Bangkok is also actively coordinating with the Thai authorities regarding the ongoing case. According to sources, the two brothers were detained in Phuket following intervention by the Embassy. Thai authorities are currently processing the matter under local law, including steps to deport them to India.

Goa CM Vows Strict Action

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reaffirmed that strict action will be taken against the accused, asserting that the government is committed to securing justice for the people who lost their lives in the tragedy. "Our government will work to give justice to the 25 people who lost their lives...We will put them (the club owners, Luthra brothers) behind bars," the Chief Minister said on Thursday.

"We arrested six people after the tragic fire incident. We also suspended three people and are conducting the investigation in a fast-track manner. One of the three owners of the club was arrested in Delhi, and an LOC was issued against the two other owners. We also ordered the Regional Passport Office to cancel their passports. With the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Minister, the Luthra brothers were detained in Thailand. Our team from Goa and central agencies will bring the two club owners to Goa. We take legal action and put them behind bars," he added.

Local Investigation Updates

Meanwhile according to the Goa Police, police custody of another accused in the club fire, which killed 25 people, Bharat Kohli, has been extended by six days for further investigation.

The Session Court, Mapusa, has issued notice in connection with the anticipatory bail applications filed by Sarpanch Roshan Redkar and Secretary Raghuvir Bagkar, both of Arpora Panchayat. Goa Police sought time to file a detailed reply, and the Court has granted time until December 16 at 2:30 PM for filing the reply and for arguments, the press note said.

Over 50 statements have been recorded so far of the persons connected with this incident, which also includes officials, workers and victims.

On December 6, late at night at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a devastating blaze claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members. Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra own the restaurant. (ANI)

