Veolia Launches Digital Education Initiative To Boost Environmental Awareness In Schools Across UAE, Jordan And Kuwait

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, United Arab Emirates;December 2025: Veolia, the global leader of ecological transformation, has launched a new digital education initiative called 'Junior Resourcers' across the Near and Middle East. The bilingual program, initially offered in English and Arabic, is designed to engage students aged 7–10 and raise awareness about environmental issues while inspiring them to take action toward a sustainable future.

The programme is structured to help students understand the factors that impact the environment while having fun and using their creativity and experiences to engage with the topic. It will be available in Jordan, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain. The objective is to reach 1,000 children by the end of 2026, with the aim of extending the programme to other countries and schools in the Middle East.

It aligns with Veolia's GreenUp 2027 strategic programme, which aims to accelerate the deployment of concrete solutions to depollute, decarbonize and regenerate resources. It also supports ongoing local efforts within the Near and Middle East to enhance environmental awareness through targeted educational initiatives in schools.

The programme is named after Veolia's motto of“Resourcing the World,” and spreads across five topics: Circular Economy and Waste Management, Water, Energy, Food Waste, and Climate Change. Each module is 40 minutes and is led by a cohort of experienced teachers, equipped with digital toolkits. The modules also include quizzes, videos, in-class and at-home activities, interactive workshops, and games to ensure enhanced participation and engagement from students.

Students will also have the opportunity to visit Veolia's plants and sites involved in wastewater treatment and waste management, gaining firsthand experience in ecological transformation from the global leader in the field.

Education is a cornerstone of Veolia's local engagement and a key part of its strategic plan. Through programmes like Junior Resourcers, Veolia is taking action to help future generations understand environmental issues and develop the skills needed to design, implement, and sustain solutions for a more sustainable future.

