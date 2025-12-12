518 Permanent Lighting Launches, Bringing Year-Round, App-Controlled LED Lighting Solutions To The Capital Region And Lower Adirondacks

GLOVERSVILLE, NY - December 12, 2025 - 518 Renovations is proud to announce the official launch of its new division, 518 Permanent Lighting. This new venture is set to revolutionize exterior lighting in the Capital Region, offering professionally installed, permanent, and programmable LED lighting systems for residential, commercial, and municipal properties.

518 Permanent Lighting is an authorized dealer for Celebright, the premier permanent lighting manufacturer in both the US and Canada. The cutting-edge system features discreet, exterior-grade LED lights that are virtually unnoticeable during the day but offer brilliant, customizable illumination at night, controlled entirely via a mobile app.

"We are super excited to offer permanent LED lighting to the Capital Region," said Barry Chapin, Co - Owner and Director of Operations at 518 Renovations. "From holiday lighting to landscape to commercial and municipalities. Using an app the client can control colors and set timing. No more ladders and storing lights."

The advanced systems eliminate the annual hassle of hanging and taking down temporary holiday lights. Customers gain complete, year-round control over colors and patterns, making it easy to program lights for holidays, special occasions, game days, or simply for enhanced security and accent lighting. Fencing and decking can also be highlighted with LED lighting solutions.

Homeowners can even email a photo to 518 Renovations to receive a proposal with a rendering of what the permanent lights can look like on their property.

About 518 Permanent Lighting

518 Permanent Lighting is a division of 518 Renovations and serves the Capital Region, New York. Leveraging decades of construction expertise from its parent company, 518 Permanent Lighting provides expert installation and product warranty on its Celebright systems, rated for 500,000 hours of use, ensuring durable, energy-efficient, and low-maintenance solutions. For more details you can also visit the 518 Renovations FaceBook page.

The company is based at 117 Van Rd, Gloversville, NY 12078.

Contact

For media inquiries, quotes, or more information, please contact:

518 Permanent Lighting

Email: info@518PermanentLighting

Website: 518PermanentLightin