UN Expresses Deep Alarm Over Developments Unfolding In Venezuela

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deep alarm over the recent escalation in Venezuela, which culminated Saturday in US military action there, that sets a dangerous precedent for the region.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated: "These developments constitute a dangerous precedent. The Secretary-General continues to emphasize the importance of full respect -by all - of international law, including the UN Charter. He's deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected".

Dujarric conveyed the Secretary-General's call for all parties in Venezuela to engage in inclusive dialogue with full respect for human rights and the rule of law.

The UN official noted reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was detained following a wide-scale US military strike on the capital, Caracas.

Meanwhile, Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed concern over US intervention in Venezuela and urged all parties to exercise restraint and fully respect the UN Charter and international human rights law.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights posted on X that the protection of the Venezuelan people represents the highest priority and should serve as the basis and reference for any actions or measures that may be taken subsequently.

Earlier today, the US President announced wide-scale military strikes on Venezuela, including the capital Caracas, targeting strategic locations in the country, and resulting in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and their removal from the country.