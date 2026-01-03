Prince Hassan Bin Talal Attends National Squash Team Trials, Kingdom Taekwondo Championship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Prince Hassan bin Talal on Saturday attended part of the national squash team trials held at the Squash Federation HQ in Al Hussein Youth City and part of the Kingdom's Taekwondo Championship for junior boys and girls, hosted at Prince Rashid Hall.During his visit, Prince Hassan watched a match between Hazem Anawseh and Osama Batayneh as part of the squash trials, which demonstrated a high level of skill and technical performance by both players.The Jordan Squash Federation organised the trials to select members of the national teams, which are set to participate in several competitions this year.Meanwhile, the Kingdom's Taekwondo Championship marks the first event on the Jordan Taekwondo Federation's calendar for 2026 and holds particular importance as a qualifying stage for selecting the national team that will represent Jordan at the World Youth Championship, scheduled for next April in Uzbekistan.