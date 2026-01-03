Vice President Says 'Ready To Defend' Venezuela
Caracas: Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Saturday the government was ready "to defend" the country after an early-morning operation in which the US military seized Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
Rodriguez, who is next in line to succeed Maduro, insisted in a live address that "We are ready to defend Venezuela; we are ready to defend our natural resources" after US President Donald Trump said Washington intends to "run" the Caribbean nation and tap its huge oil reserves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment