Vice President Says 'Ready To Defend' Venezuela

2026-01-03 07:10:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Caracas: Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Saturday the government was ready "to defend" the country after an early-morning operation in which the US military seized Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Rodriguez, who is next in line to succeed Maduro, insisted in a live address that "We are ready to defend Venezuela; we are ready to defend our natural resources" after US President Donald Trump said Washington intends to "run" the Caribbean nation and tap its huge oil reserves.

The Peninsula

