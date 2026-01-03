Vice President Says 'Ready To Defend' Venezuela

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Caracas: Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Saturday the government was ready "to defend" the country after an early-morning operation in which the US military seized Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Rodriguez, who is next in line to succeed Maduro, insisted in a live address that "We are ready to defend Venezuela; we are ready to defend our natural resources" after US President Donald Trump said Washington intends to "run" the Caribbean nation and tap its huge oil reserves.