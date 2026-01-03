Zelensky Signals Willingness For Wartime Election To Show Readiness For Peace Compromises

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this during a briefing on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I have repeatedly said that it is very difficult to hold elections during a war because of security concerns and legal constraints. But there can be no reasons that stop us on the diplomatic track. I do not want the American side to accuse Ukraine of refusing to make compromises while Russia allegedly does. That is why I said we are ready for elections,” Zelensky explained. He added that precisely to demonstrate this willingness to compromise, he instructed parliament to prepare legislative changes that would allow elections to be held during a special period.

At the same time, the President stressed that elections are impossible without a ceasefire and called on partners to help support the necessary infrastructure for conducting them.

“This does not mean that elections will definitely take place, but we need to prepare this track. It may happen that the war will go on,” the head of state noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready for elections.“I am not clinging to my seat and I will not. If this helps us end the war, let's do it,” Zelensky said.

As reported, the first online meeting of a working group tasked with preparing legislative proposals on election during a special or post-war period chaired by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Oleksandr Korniienko was held on December 26. The next meeting is scheduled for January 9.