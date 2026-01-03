Zelensky: No Alternative To Active U.S. Role In Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during a briefing following a meeting with national security advisors of European countries, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In response to a question about what Ukraine's partners, including the U.S., can do to ensure Russia signs the drafted 20-point peace plan, the President replied simply:“Talk.”

“Talk – not just by phone, but talk through sanctions, talk through military support for Ukraine. Many processes have slowed, for example, regarding air defense. The Russians know this perfectly... they see many things. We want the United States to apply stronger pressure,” the President said.

He also noted that the Ukrainian and American teams worked closely together throughout December.

According to Zelensky, he does not see a realistic, fast alternative to the dialogue currently ongoing between Ukraine and the U.S.

“What alternative path could there be? If the U.S. does not want to participate in the peace dialogue, then Europe would take the lead. But would that path be faster than the American one? I am confident it would not. Why? Because so much has already been prepared here, and we must respect people's work and their time, because every minute people in Ukraine are suffering. That is why I believe there is no alternative,” the President said.

meets national security advisers of Coalition of the Willing to discuss peace pla

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine should not operate in a“no-alternative format” and do nothing.

“That is why we also need to build parallel tracks,” Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin for killing too many people.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine