Beyond Consumer Drones: Jinghong Drone Emerges As A Global Leader In Custom Industrial UAV Manufacturing

MENAFN - GetNews) Jinghong Drone, a rapidly growing industrial UAV manufacturer, today announced its expanded global availability of custom-built industrial, agricultural, surveillance, and long-range drones, offering fully tailored UAV solutions for commercial and government operations worldwide.

With the rising demand for precision aerial data, intelligent surveillance, and automation across industries, Jinghong Drone is redefining how businesses deploy unmanned aerial vehicles by focusing on custom OEM drone manufacturing, advanced flight endurance, and industry-specific payload integration. The company is especially gaining traction for its advanced Drones for Agricultural Purpose, supporting precision farming and large-scale crop operations.

Custom Industrial UAV Solutions for Modern Operations

Unlike standard consumer drones, Jinghong Drone specializes in mission-specific UAV systems designed for:



Industrial inspection

Agricultural spraying & crop monitoring

Long-range surveillance

Infrastructure mapping Logistics & payload delivery

Each drone is manufactured with client-defined specifications, including endurance, payload capacity, camera systems, thermal imaging, GPS modules, and autonomous flight controls.

This flexibility allows businesses to deploy drones that match their exact operational requirements, rather than adapting off-the-shelf products.

Advanced Technology & Long-Endurance Performance

Jinghong Drone integrates AI-assisted navigation, real-time data transmission, high-efficiency propulsion systems, and long-range communication modules into its UAV platforms. These innovations enable:



Extended flight times for large-area coverage

High-stability performance in challenging conditions

Accurate mapping and surveillance at long distances Enhanced safety with intelligent obstacle avoidance

The company's R&D-driven approach ensures every new model meets enterprise-grade standards for reliability, durability, and data security.

OEM & Private Label Drone Manufacturing for Global Brands

As a trusted UAV OEM manufacturer, Jinghong Drone provides private labeling services for global distributors, security firms, agricultural suppliers, and technology brands. This allows partners to launch fully branded drone solutions without the burden of in-house manufacturing.

The company's scalable production capacity ensures fast turnaround times, strict quality control, and competitive global pricing.

Supporting Smart Cities, Agriculture & Security Operations

Jinghong Drone is actively supporting:



Smart city surveillance projects

Precision agriculture programs

Disaster response and emergency monitoring Border security and law enforcement operations

By enabling fast aerial intelligence and automation, its UAV solutions help organizations reduce costs, improve safety, and increase operational efficiency.

Industry Growth & Global Expansion

With increasing global demand for industrial drones, VTOL UAVs, and long-range surveillance systems, Jinghong Drone is expanding its distribution network across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. Strategic partnerships with technology integrators and commercial operators continue to drive international adoption.

About Jinghong Drone

Jinghong Drone is a leading custom industrial drone manufacturer and UAV OEM supplier, specializing in long-range surveillance drones, agricultural spraying drones, VTOL UAVs, inspection drones, and payload delivery systems. The company delivers end-to-end solutions including design, R&D, manufacturing, testing, and private labeling services for enterprises and government agencies worldwide.

Jinghong Drone's mission is to provide high-performance, reliable, and cost-efficient UAV solutions that empower industries with intelligent aerial capabilities.