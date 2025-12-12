UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Issue Of MEUR 8.329 Nominal Value Of New Bonds Intended For Retail Investors, As Well As Implementation Of The Exchange Tender Offer For Bonds With ISIN LT0000405938

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 11 December 2025 UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" (hereinafter, the“Company”) has finished MEUR 8.329 nominal value Bonds first series, second tranche issue at 8.50% yield, under its EUR 50 million unsecured fixed-interest note programme (hereinafter – 2025 / 2026 bonds ), the base prospectus of which was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 August 2025. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance the existing bonds (ISIN LT0000405938). The issued bonds (issue date 12 December 2025) are expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond list of Nasdaq Vilnius not later than within 30 days as from the issue date. Additional information about the issue:

Issuer's full name UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” Issuer's short name AEIB050025A Securities ISIN code LT0000135840 Nominal value of one bond EUR 1,000 Total aggregated nominal value EUR 22,675,000 Issue commencement date 2025-12-12 Maturity date 2026-12-04





On 11 December 2025, the Company also completed the exchange tender offer for bonds with ISIN LT0000405938, during which the newly issued 2025 / 2026 bonds will be transferred to investment accounts of the investors, having participated in it on 12 December 2025.

After the completion of the above-mentioned bond offering and the exchange offer, the remaining nominal value of the EUR 2021 / 2025 bonds (ISIN LT0000405938) will amount to EUR 41,494,000.

FMĮ“Orion securities” acted as Arranger and Dealer on these transactions, law firm TEGOS acted as legal advisor of the transactions.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

