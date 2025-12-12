UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Issue Of MEUR 8.329 Nominal Value Of New Bonds Intended For Retail Investors, As Well As Implementation Of The Exchange Tender Offer For Bonds With ISIN LT0000405938

UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Issue Of MEUR 8.329 Nominal Value Of New Bonds Intended For Retail Investors, As Well As Implementation Of The Exchange Tender Offer For Bonds With ISIN LT0000405938
|Issuer's full name
|UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”
|Issuer's short name
|AEIB050025A
|Securities ISIN code
|LT0000135840
|Nominal value of one bond
|EUR 1,000
|Total aggregated nominal value
|EUR 22,675,000
|Issue commencement date
|2025-12-12
|Maturity date
|2026-12-04
On 11 December 2025, the Company also completed the exchange tender offer for bonds with ISIN LT0000405938, during which the newly issued 2025 / 2026 bonds will be transferred to investment accounts of the investors, having participated in it on 12 December 2025.
After the completion of the above-mentioned bond offering and the exchange offer, the remaining nominal value of the EUR 2021 / 2025 bonds (ISIN LT0000405938) will amount to EUR 41,494,000.
FMĮ“Orion securities” acted as Arranger and Dealer on these transactions, law firm TEGOS acted as legal advisor of the transactions.
Contact person for further information:
Mantas Auruškevičius
Manager of the Investment Company
...
Legal Disclaimer:
