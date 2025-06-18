403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada Calls on Citizens to Avoid Traveling to Middle East
(MENAFN) In response to mounting instability in the Middle East, Canada has issued a strong advisory urging its citizens to avoid traveling to a number of countries in the region, citing intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran. The advisory highlights that more than 82,000 Canadians are currently registered in the area.
"According to the Registration of Canadians Abroad service, there are over 82,000 registrants in the Middle East, including over 4,000 in Iran and over 6,600 in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip," said a statement from Global Affairs Canada.
However, the department stressed that the actual number of Canadians in these countries may differ significantly, noting that the registration platform is voluntary and may contain outdated information.
"To date, Global Affairs Canada has received no reports of Canadians injured or deceased related to recent escalations in the region," the statement clarified.
The federal government emphasized that it is keeping a close watch on the deteriorating situation between the two rival nations. “The government of Canada continues to closely monitor the rapidly evolving tensions between Israel and Iran,” the statement read.
As a precautionary step, Canadian officials temporarily pulled out four non-essential diplomats along with 20 family members from missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah, relocating them to a secure third country on June 16.
Canada is now advising its citizens to avoid travel to Iran, Iraq, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Jordan. It also appealed to all involved actors to step back from any actions that could further destabilize the volatile region.
"We are concerned by the escalating hostilities and its impact on civilians," the statement added.
Reiterating its preference for diplomacy, Ottawa stated that "negotiations remain the most effective and sustainable path to addressing concerns around Iran's nuclear activities."
Tensions flared last Friday after Israel carried out a series of airstrikes targeting military and nuclear sites inside Iran. In retaliation, Tehran launched missile attacks against Israeli territory.
Israeli authorities have reported that at least 24 individuals were killed and hundreds more wounded in the Iranian strikes. In contrast, Iran claims that 224 people were killed and over 1,000 injured in the Israeli offensive.
"According to the Registration of Canadians Abroad service, there are over 82,000 registrants in the Middle East, including over 4,000 in Iran and over 6,600 in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip," said a statement from Global Affairs Canada.
However, the department stressed that the actual number of Canadians in these countries may differ significantly, noting that the registration platform is voluntary and may contain outdated information.
"To date, Global Affairs Canada has received no reports of Canadians injured or deceased related to recent escalations in the region," the statement clarified.
The federal government emphasized that it is keeping a close watch on the deteriorating situation between the two rival nations. “The government of Canada continues to closely monitor the rapidly evolving tensions between Israel and Iran,” the statement read.
As a precautionary step, Canadian officials temporarily pulled out four non-essential diplomats along with 20 family members from missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah, relocating them to a secure third country on June 16.
Canada is now advising its citizens to avoid travel to Iran, Iraq, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Jordan. It also appealed to all involved actors to step back from any actions that could further destabilize the volatile region.
"We are concerned by the escalating hostilities and its impact on civilians," the statement added.
Reiterating its preference for diplomacy, Ottawa stated that "negotiations remain the most effective and sustainable path to addressing concerns around Iran's nuclear activities."
Tensions flared last Friday after Israel carried out a series of airstrikes targeting military and nuclear sites inside Iran. In retaliation, Tehran launched missile attacks against Israeli territory.
Israeli authorities have reported that at least 24 individuals were killed and hundreds more wounded in the Iranian strikes. In contrast, Iran claims that 224 people were killed and over 1,000 injured in the Israeli offensive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment