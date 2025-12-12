403
Azerbaijan's Mod Leadership Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. On December 12, the Defense Ministry's leadership visited the Alley of Honor concerning the commemoration day of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.
Wreath and flowers were laid at the grave of the National
Leader, and his bright memory was honored.
Then the leadership of the Defense Ministry paid tribute and laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
