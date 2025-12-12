Dharmendra Delhi Prayer Meet: Hema Malini Hosts Emotional Gathering Attended By Amit Shah To Ravi Kishan

The late superstar Dharmendra's second prayer meet was held on Thursday evening in New Delhi. Hosted by Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini, many politicians and some actors attended. See photos from the prayer meet...

Dharmendra's second prayer meet was held on Thursday evening (December 11) at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Dharmendra, who passed at 89 on Nov 24, 2025, due to age issues, had his 2nd prayer meet hosted by wife Hema Malini & daughters Esha & Ahana.

Union Health Minister, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, and BJP President JP Nadda paid tribute to the late veteran actor and former BJP MP Dharmendra at his prayer meet.

Veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet attended the prayer meeting in New Delhi to pay tribute to his friend Dharmendra. He met Hema Malini and her daughters to offer his condolences.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the prayer meet of Bollywood's original He-Man, Dharmendra, to pay his respects.

During the prayer meet, Amit Shah consoled Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Ahana, and prayed for Dharam ji's soul. Hema Malini appeared very emotional.

BJP MP from Gorakhpur and veteran Bhojpuri actor-filmmaker Ravi Kishan consoled Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini and daughters Esha and Ahana at the prayer meeting.

Hema Malini looked very emotional during her husband Dharmendra's prayer meet. She recalled her film career and personal life with him, saying his passing was the biggest shock.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's younger daughter, Ahana Deol, got emotional remembering her father at the prayer meet and couldn't hold back her tears.