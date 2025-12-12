Philippine VP Sara Duterte Slapped By Plunder, Graft Charges Over Confidential Funds

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has been slapped by multiple criminal complaints - including plunder, bribery, malversation, and graft - over the alleged misuse of Php612.5 million in confidential funds.

Priests, academics, rights advocates and journalists in the Philippines filed the complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday afternoon (December 12).

Recommended For You

Aside from Duterte, 15 others were also named in the complaint, according to Inquirer.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The respondents named in the complaint are the following persons:



Zuleika T. Lopez - Undersecretary and Chief of Staff (Office of the Vice President)

Lemuel G. Ortonio - Assistant Secretary and Assistant Chief of Staff, (OVP)

Rosalynne L. Sanchez - Director for Administrative and Financial Services, (OVP)

Julieta L. Villadelrey - Chief Accountant (OVP)

Gina F. Acosta - Special Disbursing Officer (OVP)

Col. Raymund Dante P. Lachica - Commander, Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group

Michael Wesley T. Poa - Former Undersecretary, Chief of Staff of the Office of the Secretary, and Head of Procuring Entity (Department of Education)

Sunshine Charry A. Fajarda - Director for Strategic Management Office and Former Assistant Secretary (DepEd)

Undersecretary Annalyn M. Sevilla - Undersecretary for Finance Service, Project Management Service, Education Program Management Service, Government Assistance and Subsidies Office (DepEd)

Gloria Mercado - former Head of Procurement Entity and Undersecretary for Human Resources and Regional Development (DepEd)

Ma. Rhunna L. Catalan - Chief Accountant (DepEd)

Edward D. Fajarda - former Special Disbursing Officer (DepEd)

Ret. Maj. Gen. Nolasco A. Mempin - former Undersecretary for Administration (DepEd) Lt. Col. Dennis Nolasco - member of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group

Duterte had been under scrutiny from Malacañang and Congress as questions mount over the vice president's frequent travels abroad following the arrest of her father, Rodrigo Duterte, by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The elder Duterte is detained at the ICC in The Hague, the Netherlands, facing allegations of crimes against humanity in connection with his administration's drug war.

Critics have called out her“habitual absence” due to her frequent trips abroad. Malacañang previously hit back at Duterte after she defended her travels and claimed that overseas Filipinos were frustrated with the country's state.

Duterte addressed the criticisms by saying she was visiting Filipino communities overseas who were“frustrated with what's happening in our country.”