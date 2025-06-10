Kevin Durant's Net Worth In 2025: Salary, Endorsements, Business & Cars

A detailed breakdown of Kevin Durant's 2025 net worth, including his NBA salary, endorsement earnings, real estate, business ventures, and luxury car collection.

As of 2025, Kevin Durant's estimated net worth sits at $300 million, built over nearly two decades of professional basketball and off-court ventures. This figure comes from a mix of NBA earnings, endorsements, real estate, and investments.

Durant is still one of the league's highest-paid stars. For the current season, he's earning $51.18 million playing for the Phoenix Suns. Despite being in his mid-30s, he remains a dominant scorer and a vital piece for his team.

Beyond his NBA paycheck, Durant earns heavily from off-court ventures. When you factor in his endorsements, business income, and other sources, his total annual earnings reach about $97.9 million.

Durant's name has long been tied to Nike, but that's just one part of his endorsement portfolio. Other major partnerships include:

Fanatics

FanDuel

Prime Hydration

These deals significantly boost his annual income and keep him visible beyond basketball.

Durant's business moves are just as sharp as his jumper. He's invested in tech companies and owns multiple properties. Notably, he has a luxury residence in New York among other real estate assets across the U.S. These holdings add massive value to his net worth. Away from wealth building, Durant also gives back. Through the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, he supports marginalised youth, focusing on education, athletics, and social programs.

Durant's car garage is stacked. His collection, estimated at $4 million, includes rare and high-end models such as:

1966 Ford GT40

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Ferrari California

Chevrolet Camaro SS (custom)