Dubai Police Arrest Man For Setting Street On Fire In Dangerous Birthday Stunt

Dubai Police have arrested a young man for setting a public street on fire using a highly flammable substance to celebrate his birthday, the authority announced on Friday (December 12).

According to Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, the stunt is a clear violation of traffic laws and constitutes reckless behavior that threatens lives and property.

Recommended For You

The stunt, intended to gain online followers and boost his social media popularity, endangered not only his own life but also the safety of the community and road users. Igniting a fire on a public street not only exposes drivers and pedestrians to risk but also obstructs traffic, causes confusion, and damages road infrastructure and the surrounding environment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Using public roads for dangerous stunts or filming videos to post on social media is completely unacceptable and poses a serious risk to road users, noted bin Suwaidan.

Once the video clip circulated on social media, Dubai Police enforcement teams monitored and analysed it, quickly identifying the young man and the vehicle involved. Legal measures were taken, the vehicle was impounded, and the individual was fined for the violations and damages caused.

The authority reminded the public that such violations can lead to a fine of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment of up to 60 days.

Dubai Police urged parents to monitor their children, educate them about the dangers of imitating risky content online, and remind them that chasing likes and views does not justify endangering lives or breaking the law.